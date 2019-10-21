Salman Khan’s 'Dabangg 3' trailer to be revealed on October 23

One of the biggest releases of the year, Dabangg 3, is being readied for release. And of course before that happens, the team of the film will treat it’s audiences with an exciting theatrical trailer. After working meticulously on the nitti gritties, the producers are finally ready with grand plans for the launch.

A source associated with the project says, “The much-awaited trailer of Dabangg 3 will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 23 in Mumbai. Lead actor Salman Khan will arrive in Chulbul Pandey avatar and will entertain the audiences with his antics.”