 Salman Khan Thanks Fans For Loving Tiger 3 Teaser; Says He Is 'Really Proud' Of The Franchise
Tiger 3 is slated to release in cinemas in November 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan Thanks Fans For Loving Tiger 3 Teaser; Says He Is 'Really Proud' Of The Franchise | Photo Via Instagram

A few days ago, Salman Khan released the first video of Tiger Ka Message from his much-anticipated film, Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. It has been getting immense love from audiences worldwide.

Reacting to the response by his fans, Salman said that he is 'really proud' of the Tiger franchise. "Tiger has gotten unanimous love and support from not only my fans but also from the audience across the world for over 10 years now! I’m really humbled that my character has resonated with so many people globally," added the actor.

article-image
article-image

He added that when he started discussing the marketing plan for Tiger 3, he thought, "Why don’t they do a hat-tip to the nostalgia that this franchise holds in the hearts of the people? Tiger Ka Message is just that. If you see the video, it is mixed with footage from the past two films, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It talks about how Tiger has given his all for India and even risked his life and his family for his country," said Khan.

Salman said that it was deliberately done to tell people what Tiger, the character, and the franchise stand for, as Tiger is a selfless agent, and he is really happy that people have given the teaser so much love. "I can’t wait to show you the trailer now," he concluded.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is slated to release in cinemas in November 2023.

article-image

