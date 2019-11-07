Salman Khan drops 'Naina Lade' song from Dabangg 3

New Delhi: 'Chulbul Panday' Salman Khan on Thursday dropped the song 'Naina Lade' from much-awaited action-thriller 'Dabangg 3'.

Salman shared the audio of the soulful song from his Twitter handle, and captioned it as, "Yeh hai hamara romantic andaaz... suniye aur maze lijiye with 'Naina Lade'... #NainaLadeDabangg3" The romantic song is a love anthem. The melodious song has soulful lyrics which is soothing to the ears. One can play this song on loop.

Penned by Danish Sabri, the song is crooned by Javed Ali and the music is a composition of 'Sajid- Wajid'.