Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Saba Pataudi Shares Her First Ever Reel Wishing Him On 53rd Birthday; WATCH

On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, Saif Ali Khan finds himself bathed in warmth and affection as heartfelt wishes from all corners of his life come pouring in.

From his sister Soha Ali Khan, daughter Sara, to wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, everyone showered their love on him with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Among these messages, one stands out with a touch of novelty. It's the message from Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi, which has garnered special attention. Making her debut in the world of Instagram reels, Saba's gesture has won the hearts of many.

SABA'S HEART FELT BIRTHDAY WISH TO SAIF

With a heartwarming smile and genuine affection, Saba extended her wishes to her brother through a video message. She said, "I think you ate a very talented actor. I miss you & miss me tonight as well. So, lots of love and have a great one."

KAREENA KAPOOR'S B'DAY POST FOR HUBBY SAIF

While wishes come in all forms, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture that radiates the couple's magnetic chemistry. Captured by a poolside, the photograph captures a relaxed Saif, whose choice of photo for Instagram approval tickles Kareena.

In her caption, she playfully writes, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram...Even though he's in front of me smiling away...And why not? It's his birthday...May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover...There truly is no one like you...Kind, generous, crazy. OK, I can go on writing all day but gotta go eat cake."

Meanwhile, the first look of Saif Ali Khan from 'Devara' was also unveiled on his birthday.

Saif Ali Khan's marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan happened in 2012, which has been blessed with two adorable boys, Taimur and Jeh. He was previously married to Amrita Singh, and together they share two children, Sara and Ibrahim.

