7 Must-Have Ethnic Outfits From Saif Ali Khan's Wardrobe That Are Perfect For Every Celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2023
Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi and popular Bollywood actor celebrates his 53rd birthday today. The actor known for his classy fashion, has been sported in traditional Indian wear quite often. White kurta with Mandarin collars and golden buttons paired with white formal trousers is one of his most popular looks
Fushion is in! Take a cue from Saif Ali Khan on how to sport a shirt with a long jacket and pair it up with bold trouser. Add a long scarf to complete this look
A silk kurta with some zari work will make you look like a star in a festive party or some wedding. Make sure to pair it up with a off white or golden pants to complete the look
When in doubt, where an assymetrical short kurta. Pait it up with a dhoti pant and make sure to wear a statement shoe as well to complete the look
A classic Black Bandgala kurta can bever go out of fashion. Make sure to pair it up with white pyjamas or pants to finish the look
Shirt style kurta is another experimental piece that is a must have piece at every man's closet. Pair it up like a co-rd with a same colour pant or denim.
Last but not the elast, a collared kurta with some bling, is a must have during festive season. White pants or denims, this kurta can go with everything
