Saie Tamhankar shares, 'My presence in Bollywood became really strong in 2022'

Saie Tamhankar | Pic: Instagram/saietamhankar

Saie Tamhankar had quite an eventful 2022. She was seen in films like Pondicherry (Marathi) and India Lockdown as well as a Marathi web series Pet Puraan. The actress has fond memories of this year.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Saie shares, “I feel 2022 is my stepping stone. The year gave me two prestigious awards and my presence in Bollywood became really strong. I am glad about it. I got to work with some amazing projects with great people and technicians. As an actor, I got to travel and try different things. Especially after sitting at home for two long years, I couldn’t complain about being a workaholic. I hope 2023 will be another booster year for me. I have worked on a lot of interesting projects which are set out to release in the coming year.”

She adds, “I wish everyone a very happy New Year but with the disturbing news coming from all around the world, we have to think that we did what we thought we couldn’t. We overcame so much and got back on our feet so we could face whatever comes our way.”

Talking about the New Year’s resolutions, she explains, “I am not a person who needs a day to make a resolution. I am just a flowy person. If I need to do something from my heart, I do it. But still, I want to be a better human being. I want to be more sensitive towards the environment, nurturing and protecting nature. I want to be a more focused person and learn to take out time for myself.”

On a parting note, Saie reveals her three learnings from 2022. “I really have to think 10,000 times before I speak since I am a public figure. Secondly, once you stop expecting, lots will happen. Also, I feel there’s a different charm in being a tourist in your own city,” she signs off.