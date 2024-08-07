Sai Ketan Rao REFUTES Reports Of Marrying Shivangi Khedkar: 'Mera Statement Misinterpret Hua, She's My Best Friend'

Sai Ketan Rao, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3 made headlines when he apparently confirmed his relationship with Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali costar Shivangi Khedkar. Rumours of his relationship with the actress have been doing rounds for years now, however, both Shivangi and Sai have always maintained their stance on being 'best friends' and nothing more than that. During a weekend ka vaar episode in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil Kapoor had quizzed the actor on his relationship and marriage plans and had asked if he will get married to Shivangi. The actor, initially hesitant, confirmed the same later.

Well, post his eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3, in a recent interaction with Telly Masala, Sai has refuted his own statement and has gone ahead to state that his words were misinterpreted. Talking about the same, Sai said, ''Ye aapka maan na hai, lekin waha usdin stage par Anil Kapoor sir ne do baatein boli thi, ek thi Shivangi ke bare mein jo meri dost hai aur ek thi shadi ke bare mein. I agreed on getting married. I wish to get married this year or maybe next year, kiske sath hogi, lets see.''

When told that his statement on the show looked like he has agreed to marry Shivangi, the Imlie fame said, ''Exactly, I know yahi lag raha hai. Lekin, pura clear nahi hai. I would wish Shivangi all the best for her life. Kab shadi hogi, kis se hogi. Talking about each other, we are best friends and we have always supported each other. Not just in Bigg Boss, she has also supported me in the outside world too and it has been vice versa.''

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar worked together in Star Plus' show Mehendi Hai Rachne wali.