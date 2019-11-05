'Rustom' writer gets legal notice for hurting Catholic faith in new film

The notice stated that the makers have used the image unethically and have hurt the emotions of Catholics.

On receiving the notice, Rawal said : "My film is based on a catholic serial killer. I have used the Holy Cross on the poster as it is relatable to my film.

"I am not hurting any religious sentiments, it is only a matter of how people perceive it. I am not changing the poster or taking it down. If people have issues we can talk over it."

"Tony" is a psychological thriller about college students who, in order to do a class project differently, plant a camera in a church's confessional box and come across a serial killer confessing to the priest, which leads to their lives spiralling out of control.

The film is scheduled to release on November 29.