Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer-Alia's Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, has emerged to be a superhit at the box office. The film, which marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair, has set cash registers ringing at ticket windows, and the latest numbers are proof of the buzz that it has created.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked KJo return as a director after seven long years, his last directorial being Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that had tanked miserably at the box office.

The film is also a much-needed success for Ranveer, who was experiencing a low phase in his career after his past few films failed to impress the audience.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani came as a breathe of fresh air in both KJo and Ranveer's life, and it also proved Alia's prowess over her craft.

The film opened with a bang at the box office on July 28 with Rs 11.10 crore, and the total collection in its first weekend was nearly Rs 45 crore.

It showed no signs of slowing down and went on to rake in big monies at a steady pace, and now, after eight successful days at the cinemas, the film has minted a total of Rs 80.08 crore.

With the current hype and positive word of mouth, the film is expected to easily breach the Rs 100 crore mark before new films replace it in theatres next week.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani saw Ranveer and Alia share the screen for the second time, and their electrifying chemistry is being loved by the masses.

The film also boasts of a powerful supporting cast including veterans like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The songs of the film have emerged to be all chartbusters, and the (in)famous kiss between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi has become one of the highlights of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.