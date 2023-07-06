Robert De Niro's 19-Yr-Old Grandson Died By Consuming Fentanyl, A Drug Stronger Than Heroin |

Legendary actor Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro passed away at the age of 19. He was found dead in a USD 950,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street, on Sunday afternoon (U.S. Eastern Time) with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body. While the cause of his death was not revealed earlier, Drena recently stated that he died due to fentanyl pills.

Leandro’s mother Drena is Robert's oldest of seven children who was adopted. Diahnne Abbott, his first wife, is her mother. The actress, filmmaker, and practitioner of Muay Thai Drena, responded to a comment below her Instagram post when a netizen asked her how Leandro died. She wrote, "Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f*cking around selling and buying this sh*t, my son is gone forever.”

What is Fentanyl?

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), it is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.

Official Statement By Drena and Robert De Niro

Leandro had acted in 'A Star Is Born'. Drena mourned the demise of her son by sharing a note on Instagram. She wrote, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby. I'm so sorry. Rest in peace and eternal paradise my darling boy."

Robert De Niro also issued a statement to an entertainment portal following the unfortunate loss of his grandson. He said, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo." "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he added.