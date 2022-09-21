RIP Raju Srivastava: Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and others from film industry pay tribute

Comedian Raju Srivastava, one of India's greatest standup comic of all time, passed away in Delhi on September 21. PTI quoted Raju's brother while confirming the news and reported that the talent died after 41 days of medical observation followed by ventilator support.
On August 10, he was running on the treadmill when he complained of chest pain. He was then rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, where he underwent angioplasty the same day.
Reacting to the comedian's sad demise, people from the film industry, such as Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and others, took to social media to pay tribute.
Check tweets:
Bharti Singh on Raju Srivastava's death | Instagram
