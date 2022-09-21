RIP Raju Srivastava: Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and others from film industry pay tribute

Comedian Raju Srivastava, one of India's greatest standup comic of all time, passed away in Delhi on September 21. PTI quoted Raju's brother while confirming the news and reported that the talent died after 41 days of medical observation followed by ventilator support.

On August 10, he was running on the treadmill when he complained of chest pain. He was then rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, where he underwent angioplasty the same day.

Reacting to the comedian's sad demise, people from the film industry, such as Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and others, took to social media to pay tribute.

Check tweets:

My brother, friend & the country's wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I'm deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn't seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans: Film director Vivek Agnihotri https://t.co/YbHSLsVlEj pic.twitter.com/powZYElaU7 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Bharti Singh on Raju Srivastava's death | Instagram

I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can’t believe this. 😔😔💔💔#RajuSrivastav #RIP pic.twitter.com/bf5m53nLPq — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) September 21, 2022