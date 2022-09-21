RIP Raju Srivastava: Check out comedian's last tweet and Instagram post

Stand-up comedy video: Corona Caller-Tune Yaad Hai? | Twitter/Raju Srivastava

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava breathed his last today at the age of 58, on Wednesday at AIIMS Delhi. The sad demise followed after he was admitted there following a heart attack on August 10.

Born Satya Prakash Srivastava on December 25, 1963, to a middle-class family in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, his father, Ramesh Chandra Srivastava was a poet known as Balai Kaka.

Raju, who received widespread recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005, was part of the Indian entertainment industry since the late 1980s. Reportedly, he was fond of doing mimicry, which is why he wanted to be a comedian.

When the artist was doing well and active on his social media profiles, he made his last stand-up comedy video, titled, 'Corona Caller-Tune Yaad Hai?' In the video, he was seen suggesting how Big B-recorded message would be if created in the styles of Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Watch full video:

Glimpse of the mimicry was uploaded on Instagram.

His last tweet was a promotion to pull audience towards his funny comedy video.