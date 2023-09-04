 Riddhima Remembers Rishi Kapoor With Unseen Throwback Photo On 71st Birth Anniversary, Ft Little Ranbir
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
On Monday, veteran star Rishi Kapoor would have turned 71. He passed away three years ago due to leukaemia, but his memories continued to live on among all -- especially through his films and his family pictures.

On his 71st birth anniversary today, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a super cute picture from her childhood days.

The image shows little Riddhima and little Ranbir posing stylishly with their dad Rishi Kapoor.

"Happy Birthday papa (white heart emoji). Miss you a little more today...," she captioned the post.

Rishi died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

He worked in many films including Bobby, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons and Mulk among many others.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was shot with Paresh Rawal as the actor's some portion of films were incomplete.

