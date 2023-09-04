Riddhima Remembers Rishi Kapoor With Unseen Throwback Photo On 71st Birth Anniversary, Ft Little Ranbir

On Monday, veteran star Rishi Kapoor would have turned 71. He passed away three years ago due to leukaemia, but his memories continued to live on among all -- especially through his films and his family pictures.

On his 71st birth anniversary today, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a super cute picture from her childhood days.

The image shows little Riddhima and little Ranbir posing stylishly with their dad Rishi Kapoor.

"Happy Birthday papa (white heart emoji). Miss you a little more today...," she captioned the post.

Rishi died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

He worked in many films including Bobby, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons and Mulk among many others.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was shot with Paresh Rawal as the actor's some portion of films were incomplete.

Read Also Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 10 Best Films Of The Actor

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)