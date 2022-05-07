Richa Chadha and The Kashmir Files fame Darshan Kumaar open up about their experience at the Ladakh International Music Festival

Conceptualised by Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of Picturetime and music composer Joi Barua, the first-of-its-kind International music festival in Ladakh not only gave centre stage to powerful local talent but also furthered the patriotic spirit of the country by collaborating with the Indian Army. The Ladakh International Music Festival (LIMF) was graced by the frontline warriors of the Indian Army and Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumaar.

Richa closed the first leg of LIMF as she was the guest of honour. “I would like to thank the Indian Army and Picturetime for having me here. This has been a beautiful experience. I have a special connection with Ladakhi people, which I can’t reveal right now, but this festival is such a brilliant initiative for the local talent. The people of Ladakh are immensely sweet and innocent, and I’m so grateful for their immense warmth,” she shares.

Darshan, who was also the guest of honour, addresses the crowd and says, “I am falling short of words. I don’t know how to describe this; standing in this heaven called Ladakh in front of all of you is an honour for me. I am pinching myself to believe this is actually happening, for all your love, for making The Kashmir Files a loved film and for supporting it. The history this film has created Is all because of your love. I indeed feel blessed.”

He also visited the Picturetime theatre at Leh, where his film The Kashmir Files was screened too. “To set up such a theatre in Ladakh, at such a high altitude with such quality and sound system, I felt I am sitting in a multiplex. I am so grateful to Sushil Chaudhary for creating this magic and having me here,” he adds.

The mega rock band fest was a four-day affair that saw performances by popular rock bands and a rock band competition among the local talent. A special tribute was given to the Indian Army at one of the world’s highest war memorials, Rezang La, on May 4.

Bands like Indian Ocean, Parashara, the Joi Barua and his band and Tetseo Sisters from Nagaland, EDM DJ Ali Burrni and DJ Anna Radko are some of the names that enthralled the audience at the festival. All performances took place from April 30 to May 2 at Sonam Wangchuk Stadium.

The second half of LIMF marked a landmark moment for India when the Rezang La Anthem was launched at the Rezang La War Memorial and marked the closing of the Ladakh International Music Festival that began on April 30.

With the objective to pay a special tribute to the braveheart war veterans of the Indian Army at Rezang La (18,045 ft), the Rezang La Anthem was officially launched on May 4 at the war memorial. Conceptualised by Sushil Chaudhary and composed by Joi Barua and his band, the Rezang La Anthem is sung by Joi himself. It was shot in metaverse/VR format for the Rezang La memorial.

Sushil is also the organiser and executioner of LIMF and the brainchild behind the Rezang La Anthem. “I have been working and coming to Rezang La for quite some time now, and I always felt that the story of Rezang La needs to be told again, and people need to know this incredible tale of valour,” he concludes.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 06:00 AM IST