Revealed! Why did Krishna Shroff choose MMA over Bollywood?

Krishna Shroff is a star in her own right – moving away from what could have easily been a Bollywood debut considering not just a pretty face but the oodles of confidence that she possesses. Jackie and Ayesha Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister is now a very successful entrepreneur. She runs a successful MMA league called Matrix and gets the best of fighters to spar with each other.

“I was three when I started doing karate, and Tiger was a bit older than that. So we have always been into martial arts. And five and half years ago, I decided that I wanted to get into fitness. I wanted to do something that people didn’t expect from me,” Krishna says.

Elaborating further on her unique career choice, she adds, “Fitness is my core. I have been a very active kid growing up. But fitness made me disciplined. I also needed to do something different, which was not what my family was doing but good enough for the creative heavyweight that my family is. I am happy that I have pretty much carved a niche for myself.

Krishna reveals that fitness motivated her a lot when she was down and out. “It gave me a big mental shift and a newfound focus. It helped me follow my passion away from films. I was going through a break-up in a personal relationship. That’s when you tend to merge into one person and lose individuality, as I had prioritised him over myself. So I wanted to do something very transformational. The two hours I spent in the gym every day changed my perspective and removed the negatives,” she explains.

Will we also see her fighting in the cage? “Ha, ha. Never say never. But my mother feels that I am too pretty to fight. But it is a great feeling to be up close and personal with these big MMA fighters in the gymnasium. It is extremely inspiring. But then I am sure she will be supportive if I enter the ring. She herself has become a huge fan of the sport already,” Krishna avers.

Her brother also supports her in her endeavour. “Tiger is the best brand ambassador for this sport. He is a huge factor in all of this. All of this began because of our passion for fitness. We both love and respect this passion project,” she concludes.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:00 AM IST