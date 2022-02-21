Revealed! Who guided Gauahar Khan when she had just begun her acting journey in Bollywood

Gauahar Khan made an unconventional big screen debut in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year in 2009. Since then, the actress has managed to carve a huge fan base and even won Bigg Boss 7. Now she is ruling the OTT space with web series like Tandav and now Bestseller. Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

With Tandav and now Bestseller, your choices have become strategically important?

I feel all of my choices as an actor have been quite wise. When I started out with Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year, it was a very bold decision in itself not to be opposite Ranbir but to portray a girl who stood out in the entire script. I think I was trained well with my very first film. I give a lot of credit to Jaideep Sahni (the film’s writer) in my life, who gave me the right advice during my first film. I have always followed instincts in me as an actor. Of late, the only shift that has happened is my roles have become more meatier and have a lot of weightage.

OTT has become the next big thing. Your thoughts?

Earlier, filmmakers used to cater to big screen audiences. But now with the kind of content OTT has produced has actually changed the face of women. They are getting more substantial roles; rather, they are the show carriers. Not only female actors, but it has also opened avenues for others. The quality has also increased at many levels. I am fortunate enough to get much more coverage on OTT.

Keeping aside a two-hour narrative of a film, around 10 episodes in a series, has also changed the screen time for actors. Your take?

Definitely, it has opened up arenas for all kinds of people associated with filmmaking. Now, there’s so much importance given to scriptwriters, technicians, etc. The focus on how many numbers a film makes has also shifted to what kind of content you are putting out there.

Bestseller is a psychological thriller. What is the USP of the show?

It is a very well thought and written show. All the characters are beautifully etched, and our director Mukul sir (Abhyankar), has done a fabulous job. Even Siddharth P Malhotra, who is the showrunner, creative producer and producer of the show, has believed in it since day one. I was one of the first ones to come on board, so the connection was right through the beginning. It is a very high-end show with a lot of thrill and shocking elements.

Do you find any similarities between yourself and your character Mayanka?

The only common factor between Mayanka and me is that we both are very levelheaded. Mayanka is very vulnerable and naive personally but very strong professionally, which is unlike me.

What does your 2022 look like?

There’s a lot of stuff happening this year. I have already completed a show and a film. I am starting another film at the month-end and a show in a couple of months.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:30 AM IST