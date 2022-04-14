Revealed! THIS is how Sanjay Dutt prepared to play Adheera in the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt, who plays Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, is excited about the film’s release today (April 14). The film marks the Kannada debut of Sanjay, which sees him in a never-seen-before avatar. Playing an antagonist in the film, the actor is all set to lock horns with Kannada superstar Yash.

Talking exclusively with The Free Press Journal, Sanjay spills the beans about the preparation for Adheera. He reveals, “It took a while to get Adheera’s traits and looks right. Adheera is one of the greatest characters I have played. He’s a powerful villain, mentally and physically, almost like a Viking. To ensure that I could do justice to his larger-than-life presence, I trained hard to get the physicality right. Along with that, I trained hard mentally as well, so that I could be the greatest force to Yash’s Rocky, and when it comes to the looks of the characters I play,” he reveals.

Explaining why he always concentrates on perfecting the look of the character, Dutt shares, “I firmly believe acting is a combination of the physical and mental. To be true to your role, you have to immerse yourself completely in the character. Even for my role in Agneepath, I didn’t wear the bald cap or use prosthetics but completely shaved off my head. And the result has been there for everyone to see.”

Besides KGF: Chapter 2, which is released today, the actor has Ghudchadi to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Shamshera and Toolsidas Junior in his kitty.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:00 AM IST