Revealed! Here’s why Rohit Shetty feels all contestants are his favourites in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Pic: Instagram/itsrohitshetty

Rohit Shetty is currently in Cape Town filming the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The filmmaker will be hosting it, and he has done so for the majority of its seasons. It will premiere on Colors TV from July 2 at 9 pm.

No pressure

When asked if he feels any pressure for the latest season, he shares, “There is no pressure, but we have the challenge to do something new and entertaining so that people remain engaged and find it exciting to watch. This season everything you will see will be much better and bigger.”

Elaborating further, he adds, “We have done a lot by now and will be here (Cape Town) until July 15. The show will be telecast on July 2. We are in the mid-season. We will finish all our other episodes during our stay here for another month.”

Big budget, bigger scale

This season of the show is touted to have an expensive budget. Rohit confirms and says, “It is expensive because we bring newness as also we have to increase the scale. We try to push the envelope every season. Also, because we are bringing new stunts and the contestants are totally fresh, it will be a wholesome season. We have always been taking 45 days to shoot the entire show. Actually, it takes a lot of time as this is an expensive and huge show. We need a lot of time to wind up.”

Crackling chemistry

When asked how will he bring in cool chemistry with the contestants, he avers, “It can be done. All the khiladis are actors and influencers, so the first thing we have to do is ease them, encourage them and make them believe you can do it. So that’s a challenging task for me. I have to build a rapport with them in the initial two weeks.”

The action gets bigger

As per Rohit, the show has quite a few never before seen daredevil stunts lined up. “The action is different, and the show’s scale is different. We have used a chopper for the first time. The team at Cape Town does brainstorming with our team. It takes a good six months for its conceptualisation,” he explains.

The coolest contestants

On a parting note, Rohit talks about his expectations from the contestants. “This season has been a surprising one. It has never happened before that the contestants have never given up. They have performed every task on their own without my help. I never had to get in to push them. About the winner, this time it’s difficult to tell as all the contestants have performed well. All are my favourite,” he concludes.