'Respect Our Privacy': Ramayana Actor Adinath Kothare Announces Divorce From Wife Urmilla Kanetkar

Adinath Kothare-Urmilla Kanetkar Divorce | Instagram

Popular Marathi actor Adinath Kothare, who will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana, took to social media on Thursday to announce his divorce from his wife and actress Urmilla Kanetkar. The two got married in December 2011, so they are parting ways after more than 14 years.

Kothare shared a statement which read, "After much thought and consideration, Urmilla Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners."

In the statement, the actor further wrote that while their journey as a couple has come to an end, they will continue to co-parent their daughter, Jizah.

The actor wrote, "While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support."

Kothare also wrote that they hold the deepest mutual respect for each other.

Requests Media & Public For Privacy

The statement further read that they are grateful to the media and the public for giving them immense love and support, and they hope and pray that everyone will continue to bless them as they step into the new chapter of their lives.

"In this spirit, we kindly request our friends in the media and the public to respect our privacy. This will be our only statement on this matter, and we will not be commenting further. Thank you for your continued warmth and understanding," the statement concluded.

We are sure that this statement has shocked the fans of Kothare and Kanetkar.

Adinath Kothare In Ramayana

Meanwhile, Kothare is gearing up for the release of Ramayana: Part 1 this year. According to reports, the actor plays the role of Bharata in the film.

The trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to be released on July 24, 2026.