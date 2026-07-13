Ramayana Part 1 Eyes China Release; Makers Plan Promotional Tour With Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi: Report

Ramayana To Release In China? |

Ramayana Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie. There have been reports of the movie getting a huge release globally, and now, according to a report, the makers of Ramayana Part 1 are planning to release the movie in China as well.

Sources told Mid-day that discussions are going on with Chinese exhibitors and distributors, and a four-day promotional tour led by Ranbir, Yash, and Sai is being planned. A source revealed, “The tentative itinerary includes a press event and screening at the Pingyao International Film Festival on September 24, followed by a multi-city promotional run during China’s Golden Week beginning October 1.”

Bollywood Films In China

China has been a good market for Hindi films, but for the past few years, no Bollywood film has hit the big screens in the neighbouring country. Popular films like Dangal, Secret Superstar, 3 Idiots, Andhadhun, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan were released in China. While Dangal received a fantastic response there, after Andhadhun, no prominent movie has been released in the neighbouring country.

With reports of Ramayana Part 1 releasing in China, everyone is hoping that it will once again open doors for Hindi films there.

Ramayana Trailer Release Date

The trailer of Ramayana Part 1 is slated to be released on July 24, 2026, at a grand event in Delhi. On Saturday, the makers of the movie took to social media to make an official announcement about it.

From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/rphSFR99OE — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 11, 2026

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will hit the big screens next year during the festival. There are a lot of expectations from the movies, and they are expected to take the box office by storm.