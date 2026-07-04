'My Role Is Very Limited': Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Ramayana Part 1; Praises Co-Star Yash

Kajal aggarwal As Mandodari In Ramayana | Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, and many other actors will be seen playing pivotal roles. One of them is Kajal Aggarwal, who has been roped in to portray Mandodari, the wife of Raavan (Yash), in the film. Recently, during an interview, Kajal opened up about her role in Part 1.

While talking to Zoom, Kajal revealed that her role in Part 1 will be limited, as there's not much of Lanka in it. She said, “We’ve only filmed part one and, of course, Lanka is lesser in that, and I am Mandodari. So my role is obviously very limited. Regardless of that, it’s been wonderful. It’s been an amazing experience to just be a part of something, a magnum opus which is going to be a world film. World cinema is a fantastic feeling, and I’m just really grateful that I’m a part of something which is so close to our hearts.”

Kajal Aggarwal Praises Yash

Kajal also spoke about her co-star, Yash, who will be seen as Raavan in the movie. The actress said, “He’s a wonderful actor. I’ve always admired his work, and it was amazing to work with him on this particular project. He’s so invested in the film as well. So I just think it’s really exciting for all of us. He’s extremely professional and, of course, immensely talented.”

Ramayana will be Kajal and Yash's first film together.

Kajal Aggarwal Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, apart from Ramayana, Kajal has a film titled The India Story lined up. The movie, which also stars Shreyas Talpade, is based on food adulteration and pesticide misuse in India. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it has grabbed everyone's attention.

The India Story is slated to release on July 24, 2026.