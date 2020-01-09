Regiment Diaries returns on Epic channel

Commenting on series launch and special offering, Tasneem Lokhandwala, Head – Content & Programming, EPIC Channel said, “The Indian Army is more than just a pillar of modern India, it is a way of life and through Regiment Diaries, we endeavor to celebrate this legacy. It remains one of our most loved and watched shows and we are honoured to bring stories of these real-life superheroes to the viewers.

”Samar Khan, Chief Operating Officer, Juggernaut Productions added, “Working in the Indian Armed Forces is one of the most respected professions in the country. They put their lives at risk to keep us safe. Each story is unique and will move one to tears as you discover the sacrifices made by the men in uniform. However, you’ll always see them happy and proud, without a single complaint. For them, it’s a journey of friendships, patriotism and will to serve the nation. It is our honour to bring these stories to our viewers.”Season one of the TV series took viewers through thirteen army regimental centers where soldiers – both serving and retired, shared their life experiences from times of peace and war. Earlier, season one showcased stories from Jat Regiment, Madras Regiment, The Grenadiers, Mechanised Infantry, Madras Engineers Group, Brigade Of The Guards, Rajputana Rifles, The Garhwal Rifles, Dogra Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Maratha Light Infantry, Sikh Regiment, and Rajput Regiment. Regiment Diaries Season One is available on EPIC On, EPIC Channel's OTT offering, and also available on leading OTT platform – Netflix, along with other EPIC original series like ‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore’.