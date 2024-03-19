Rebel Moon Part 2 - The Scargiver OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zack Snyder's Film

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part 2—The Scargiver is an action drama. Zack has also directed the first part of the film, which was released on December 15, 2023. The film is set in a fictional galaxy ruled by the imperialistic who wants to dominate the entire galaxy.

Part two will be streaming digitally in April this year.

Where to watch Rebel Moon: Part 2 -- The Scargiver

The struggle of a survival battle between Kora and Motherword continues in the upcoming part. The film will stream from April 19 on Netflix. The official trailer of the film has been released by the makers of the series.

Plot

Rebel Moon tells the tale of an Agrarian colony under threat by the dictatorial Regent Balisarius and the Imperium's soldiers. Kora, a daughter of Balisarius, must find out her mysterious past and take a stand for the people.

Trailer

The trailer opens with Sofia Boutella in action mode. It shows the courageous fighter defending the moon of Veldt against the sinister, cruel leader and his followers, who are causing chaos. The film centers around Kora and the resilient warriors who prepare hard to fight against their enemies and take significant risks to save innocent people.

Cast

The film stars Sofia Boutella in the lead role. It also features Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Charlotte Maggie as Sam, Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy's voice, and Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe, among others.

Fight or die.

REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER premieres April 19 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/L5cRRc1j4R — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 18, 2024

All about Rebel Moon: Part 2 -- The Scargiver

The film is written and directed by Zack Snyder, who is also known for directing films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League, Watchman, and many more. The movie has been produced by Deborah Snyder (Zack Snyder's wife), Wesley Coller, and Eric Newman under The Stone Quarry production house.