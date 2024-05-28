Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video In Bikini Near Waterfall Goes Viral

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has once again become a victim of deepfake technology. A video has been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which her face has been morphed and placed on a model's body. This comes six months after the actress' AI-generated video went viral.

In April 2024, Columbia model and content created Daniela Villareal had shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen posing near a waterfall in a strapless bikini. In the video, she is seen striking different poses and was all smiles for the camera. However, a couple of days back, the model's face was replaced by Rashmika's and it went viral within no time.

Check it out here:

Rashmika has not reacted to the viral deepfake video yet.

This is not the first time that Rashmika has become a victim of the deepfake menace. In November 2023, a morphed video of the actress went viral in which she was seen wearing black shorts and a top with plunging neckline. While some social media users were tricked into believing that the woman is Rashmika, others had pointed out that it is an AI-generated edited video and the woman in the clip is not the actress.

In January 2024, the Delhi Police arrested the main accused who created the video. Reacting to the development, Rashmika took to social media and expressed her gratitude to the police.

Several other celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Aamir Khan and Kajol also fell prey to the technology's misuse.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will feature opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming movie Sikandar. Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.