Mumbai: Rapper Badshah Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell After Being Summoned For Promoting Fairplay App (WATCH)

The Maharashtra Cyber Police conducted an interrogation of rapper Badshah on Friday as part of an investigation into the online betting company app 'Fair Play.' Approximately 40 celebrities, including Badshah, had reportedly endorsed the Fair Play app. Viacom 18 Network filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Cyber Police, alleging that IPL matches were being illicitly streamed on the Fair Play app.

The complainant, Vinitchandra Sharma, Vice President (Legal) at Viacom 18 Group, claimed the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to broadcast the matches, and the matches were being streamed without authorization on FairPlay. The complaint also stated that certain actors promoted the tournament on the FairPlay app. On Monday, Badshah visited the 32nd floor of the World Trade Center in Cuffe Parade, where the Maharashtra Cyber Police office is situated.

The FairPlay app is linked to the controversial Mahadev app, which is already subject to investigation. Mr. Sharma informed the police that if someone else displays the OTP app of his group's channels, it is their responsibility to take legal action against them under the Anti-Piracy Act.

Members of Sharma's team reported that seven OTT platforms were in violation of rules by broadcasting programs originally aired on Viacom 18 Group's platform. To verify this, Sharma monitored these OTT platforms from March 31, 2023, to April 7, 2023.

Police stated that Viacom 18 Group held the copyright to broadcast Tata IPL live, but certain OTT platforms streamed the IPL matches without permission. In response to Sharma's complaint, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered a case against the owners, distributors, and others associated with these OTT platforms, including Pikashow app, Foxi app, Vedu app, Smart Player Lite app, Film Plus app, Tea Tv app, Wow TV app, and Fair Play app.

During the investigation, the Cyber Police discovered that rapper Badshah had promoted the viewing of IPL matches on the Fair Play app. A senior officer from the Maharashtra Cyber Police revealed that approximately 40 celebrities had encouraged the public to watch IPL matches on the Fair Play app.

