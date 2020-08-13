Ranveer Singh shares plans for his music label IncInk

Ranveer Singh’s vision for his label IncInk is extremely ambitious. He wants to promote and champion indigenous and new age Indian music that celebrates the culture, diversity and reality of our country. Ranveer’s record label IncInk, a passion project that aims to give a platform to raw talents from across the country to express their skills, will now give India a new sound to listen to by fusing Bengali folk with rap/hip-hop!

In a new song titled Shwapon, sung by the label’s homegrown talent SlowCheeta, the singer is collaborating with renowned Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya. This track is part of rapper SlowCheeta’s debut EP for IncInk titled Rok Nahi Paayega.

“We formed IncInk to celebrate the glorious indigenous music of India in its various forms and we are thrilled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya who features in SlowCheeta’s new song Shwapon (dreams). It is one of my most favourite songs from our label and what makes this one special is the incredible confluence of rap and hip-hop with Bengali folk!” says Ranveer.

The superstar, who has founded IncInk alongwith Navzar Eranee, says this song truly represents what the label stands for – inclusivity and creative collaboration at the highest level. “My vision was to make India listen to uniquely new music and sounds which are intrinsically new age Indian and we are proud to present Shwapon to the world. It is definitely a moment for us as a label and we can’t wait for everyone to listen to this ripper of a track,” Ranveer adds.