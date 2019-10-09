Rangoli Chandel reveals childhood secrets of brother Aksht on his birthday

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared an adorable throwback picture of the three siblings to mark the birthday celebrations of her brother Aksht.

Rangoli shared a childhood picture where fans can see a glimpse of cute little Kangana and their brother Aksht.

In the picture, Rangoli can be seen striking a pose in a red sweater along with Kangana whose innocence in a pink sweater is just winning hearts, while a little Aksht in a white sweater is just dripping cuteness.

"Growing up no matter hw much scolding or beating these two gt dey never calld me didi,I call Kangana Chotu cos I cn bt dis little one Aksht also calls her Chutki or Chotu, clearly in our family we hv more than one weirdo," she tweeted.