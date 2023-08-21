 Ranbir Kapoor TROLLED After His Old Comments On Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Resurfaces
In one particular post shared on Reddit, Ranbir's eyebrow-raising statement caught attention: "When a woman's heart breaks, a quick visit to the salon for a touch-up, and she's ready to move on to someone else."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has once again found himself surrounded in controversy old comments he made about his actress-wife Alia Bhatt and co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif resurfaced on social media platform Reddit.

The comments, which were shared in a post that quickly went viral, have ignited a storm of criticism from netizens, who are dubbing Ranbir as ‘problematic’ and ‘toxic’.

RANBIR KAPOOR'S OLD COMMENTS ON ALIA, ANUSHKA & KATRINA RESURFACES

In one particular post shared on Reddit, Ranbir's eyebrow-raising statement caught attention: "When a woman's heart breaks, a quick visit to the salon for a touch-up, and she's ready to move on to someone else." 

Another comment of Ranbir labeled Alia Bhatt as having a "very loud personality," while he reportedly referred to Anushka Sharma as the "anxiety queen," insinuating that she relied on anti-anxiety medication even for ordinary conversations.

NETIZENS TROLL RANBIR

These remarks haven't sat well with netizens, with one user expressing, "It's about time this behavior is called out. Mocking someone's mental health is unacceptable." 

Another user, who identified with Anushka's situation, shared their frustration, "As someone with anxiety, I find Ranbir's comments incredibly insensitive and hurtful." 

Netizens also noted discomfort expressed by Katrina Kaif during a teasing incident Ranbir mentioned.

Recently, a video featuring Alia Bhatt revealed Ranbir's controlling tendencies during their relationship. Alia shared that Ranbir would ask her to "wipe off" her lipstick to showcase her natural lip color, causing a wave of outrage on social media, with many labeling him as a "controlling husband."

RANBIR KAPOOR'S WORK FRONT

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film "Animal".

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is relishing the success of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," a movie that marked Karan Johar's directorial comeback after seven years. The star-studded film, also featuring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, has been receiving glowing reviews since its release.

