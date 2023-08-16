WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Range Rover Worth Over ₹3.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has yet again stolen the spotlight. This time, it's not just for his dapper looks or upcoming movies, but for his latest extravagant acquisition - a brand new Range Rover worth over Rs. 3.50 crore.

The actor's luxurious taste in automobiles is no secret, and on August 16, he added another jewel to his collection, pulling up to his home in an elegant black Range Rover that immediately caught the attention of paparazzi and fans alike.

RANBIR KAPOR FLAUNTS HIS NEW RANGE ROVER ON MUMBAI STREETS

Kapoor's arrival was quite the spectacle as his new ride was adorned with vibrant flower garlands, a clear indication that a traditional puja had taken place to bless the vehicle before hitting the road.

As the photographers eagerly awaited his emergence from the car, Kapoor flashed his trademark thumbs-up before zooming past.

The Range Rover joins Kapoor's already impressive lineup of automobiles, including the Land Rover Range Rover Sports, Audi A8L, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, and the opulent Mercedes Benz AMG G-63, among others. Known for his love of cars, Kapoor's garage seems like a car aficionado's paradise.

RANBIR WAS RECENTLY TROLLED AFTER ALIA'S 'LIPSTICK' COMMENT

Ranbir Kapoor's recent presence in the headlines isn't just due to his swanky new ride. The actor has found himself amidst a social media storm after his wife, Alia Bhatt, revealed in a recent Vogue interview that Kapoor used to ask her to 'wipe off' her lipstick because he preferred her natural lip shade. This comment quickly spiraled into a controversy, with online users launching a torrent of criticism and trolling directed at Kapoor.

HIS PROFESSIONAL FRONT

On the professional front, Kapoor as last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

He will soon grace the silver screen once again in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, 'Animal,' alongside co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

