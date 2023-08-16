 WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Range Rover Worth Over ₹3.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Range Rover Worth Over ₹3.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Range Rover Worth Over ₹3.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets

Kapoor's arrival was quite the spectacle as his new ride was adorned with vibrant flower garlands, a clear indication that a traditional puja had taken place to bless the vehicle before hitting the road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has yet again stolen the spotlight. This time, it's not just for his dapper looks or upcoming movies, but for his latest extravagant acquisition - a brand new Range Rover worth over Rs. 3.50 crore.

The actor's luxurious taste in automobiles is no secret, and on August 16, he added another jewel to his collection, pulling up to his home in an elegant black Range Rover that immediately caught the attention of paparazzi and fans alike.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Talks About Toxicity After Ranbir Kapoor Gets Slammed For 'Lipstick' Comment
article-image

RANBIR KAPOR FLAUNTS HIS NEW RANGE ROVER ON MUMBAI STREETS

Kapoor's arrival was quite the spectacle as his new ride was adorned with vibrant flower garlands, a clear indication that a traditional puja had taken place to bless the vehicle before hitting the road.

As the photographers eagerly awaited his emergence from the car, Kapoor flashed his trademark thumbs-up before zooming past.

The Range Rover joins Kapoor's already impressive lineup of automobiles, including the Land Rover Range Rover Sports, Audi A8L, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, and the opulent Mercedes Benz AMG G-63, among others. Known for his love of cars, Kapoor's garage seems like a car aficionado's paradise.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Reveals She Was Just 11 When Husband Ranbir Kapoor Met Her For The First Time
article-image

RANBIR WAS RECENTLY TROLLED AFTER ALIA'S 'LIPSTICK' COMMENT

Ranbir Kapoor's recent presence in the headlines isn't just due to his swanky new ride. The actor has found himself amidst a social media storm after his wife, Alia Bhatt, revealed in a recent Vogue interview that Kapoor used to ask her to 'wipe off' her lipstick because he preferred her natural lip shade. This comment quickly spiraled into a controversy, with online users launching a torrent of criticism and trolling directed at Kapoor.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Reveals She Was Just 11 When Husband Ranbir Kapoor Met Her For The First Time
article-image

HIS PROFESSIONAL FRONT

On the professional front, Kapoor as last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

He will soon grace the silver screen once again in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, 'Animal,' alongside co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor Turns Showstopper For Kunal Rawal At ICW 2023; Here's The Designer's Latest DHUP CHAO...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Range Rover Worth Over ₹3.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Range Rover Worth Over ₹3.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets

Shah Rukh Khan Credits Gauri For Daughter Suhana's Upbringing, Says 'But The Dimple Is Mine'

Shah Rukh Khan Credits Gauri For Daughter Suhana's Upbringing, Says 'But The Dimple Is Mine'

EXO's Chen To Organise Wedding Ceremony In October After 3 Years Of Marriage

EXO's Chen To Organise Wedding Ceremony In October After 3 Years Of Marriage

Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Saba Pataudi Shares Her First Ever Reel Wishing Him On 53rd Birthday; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Saba Pataudi Shares Her First Ever Reel Wishing Him On 53rd Birthday; WATCH

Here's Why Alia Bhatt Was Missing From Heart Of Stone Promotions With Gal Gadot

Here's Why Alia Bhatt Was Missing From Heart Of Stone Promotions With Gal Gadot