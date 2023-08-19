From Shah Rukh Khan To Ranbir Kapoor; AI Images Of Bollywood Actors As Superheroes

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor as Captain America looks charming. This picture will definitely want his fans to see him playing such a role in a movie
Pics credit: Instagram- Moviepedia
Priyanka Chopra in the Black Widow character with this haircut looks attractive.
Ranveer Singh as imagined by AI as Aquaman represents him perfectly as a warrior.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu as fierce Wonder Woman looks bold and ready to challenge her enemies.
Dulquer Salmaan as Wolverine with his muscular build looks quite impressive.
Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of Hulk is fierce.
Hrithik Roshan looks cool in Batman's attire and a character like this could be something that his fans would like to see him into apart from Krrish series.
Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man; what do you think? Should he play the role of a superhero after his successful Don, Pathaan and upcoming Jawan movie characters?
