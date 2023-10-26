Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Their Plans For Daughter Raha's 1st Birthday: 'We Are Going To...'

Ranbir Kapoor | ANI

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently announced that he has taken acting break for nearly six months to be with daughter Raha, has opened up about their plans for her first birthday celebration. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter in November 2022. Raha will turn 1 on November 6, 2023. The actor recently interacted with his fans via Zoom. During the online session, he revealed that Raha's first birthday bash will be intimate and low-key.

Ranbir said, "She is going to turn one-year-old and we are going to have a small birthday party for her at home with just family and cousins. So, looking forward to that."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further talking about his daughter, the Brahmastra actor said, "She’s so young, she can't recognise anyone. She is 11-month-old and barely recognises me. But I must say that I am her favourite, more than her mumma (Alia) also so, I am very happy about that."

Ranbir takes acting break to be with Raha

According to media reports, Ranbir also mentioned that he has taken some time off from work to spend time with his 11-month-old daughter Raha.

While Alia Bhatt, will now be busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Jigra, Ranbir will look after their daughter. He also said that he will not commit to any film after the release of his much-awaited film Animal in December 2023.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ranbir's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He will next star in a never-seen-before avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, he will essay the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. However, the makers have not confirmed anything yet.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)