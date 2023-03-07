e-Paper Get App
Ranbir Kapoor opens up about Brahmastra 2 and 3; here's when he will begin the shoot

Ranbir Kapoor told that he will be on a short break before filming Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

Suryaprakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Ranbir Kapoor | Photo File

Bollywood’s Shiva aka Ranbir Kapoor, delivered a blockbuster with the release of his last year’s film, Brahmastra. While Part One: Shiva arrived in September 2022, director Ayan Mukherji had confirmed that it would be a three-part franchise.

After its huge hit, fans are eager to know about the second and third parts. They also demanded a spin-off focusing on SRK’s character in the film. Ayan Mukherji had said that the next part would be even darker and filled with mysteries.

The lead actor of Brahmastra has finally spilled the beans on parts two and three. Scroll down to learn more!

article-image

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed Brahmastra 2 and 3

The actor told Pinkvilla that he will be on a break following the shoot of 'Animal'. He will use it to spend some quality time with her baby girl, Raha Kapoor, after which he will be back to shoot Brahmastra 2.

He revealed that the sequels are in the process, and Ayan Mukherji is working on the script. Ranbir further disclosed that they have planned to commence the shoot at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

article-image

What does Ayan expect from the sequel?

Ayan has planned to tell the story of part one’s mysterious character, Dev, in part two. Talking about the movie, Ayan told PTI, "Part Two: Dev will have a darker and juicier plot of dramatic conflicts. And its successor will be even darker."

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddyb Vanga’s animal. He will be seen alongside South Beauty Rashmika Mandanna. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in prominent roles and is expected to release in August 2023.

article-image

