Updated on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and others attend special screening of Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar recently held an exclusive screening of the late actor's final movie for his family
CJ Desk
Honouring the memories of late actor Rajiv Kapoor, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker along with Bhushan Kumar, hosted an exclusive special screening of his last film Toolsidas Junior in Mumbai recently. Rajiv lost his battle to life with a cardiac arrest on February 9 last year.

Marking a year to his unfortunate demise, the makers of Toolsidas Junior hosted a special screening for the Kapoor family.

The event was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Kunal Kapoor along with producers Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker, Bhushan and director Mridul Mahendra.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt. However, he is out of the country and hence couldn’t be there. Toolsidas Junior is a sports drama. It is Ashutosh and Bhushan’s first joint production venture.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
