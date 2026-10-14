Ranabaali Advance Booking Report: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Has Sold More Than 2 Lakh Tickets

Ranabaali Advance Booking Report | Instagram

After Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen together in Ranabaali. It is their third film together, but the first film after their wedding. The trailer and the songs of the movie have received a decent response, and the pre-release buzz has also been quite good. The advance booking of the film started on Tuesday, and till now, the pre-sales have been strictly decent.

According to Sacnilk, Ranabaali has sold more than two lakh tickets (for four days) during the advance booking till now. It has collected Rs. 2.99 crore gross with block seats, and without block seats, the collection is Rs. 90.51 lakh.

Ranabaali trailer

Ranabaali day 1 advance booking

For its first day, the film has sold more than 85k tickets with block seats, and without block seats, it has sold more than 61k tickets. Ranabaali, till now, for its opening day, has minted Rs. 1.14 crore gross with block seats, and without block seats, it has earned Rs. 80.75 lakh.

Ranabaali release date

Ranabaali is slated to hit the big screens on October 16, 2026. So, there's still one more day for the film to earn a good amount during the advance booking.

The Rahul Sankrityan directorial is originally a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. In Hindi markets, it will be clashing with Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Yami Gautam starrer Nayyi Navelli. Meanwhile, the Tamil version of Vijay-Rashmika's film will face tough competition from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2, which is slated to release on October 15, 2026.

Ranabaali song

Ranabaali budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, reportedly, Ranabaali is made on a budget of Rs. 120-130 crore. So, the film surely needs to take a good start and continue to perform well at the box office.