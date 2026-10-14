Rashmika Mandanna Looks Every Bit Royal In Ivory Saree, Vijay Deverakonda Complements Her In Bandhgala For Ranabaali Promotions

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Ranabaali Promotions in Hyderabad | Instagram

Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda brought a coordinated, regal touch to their latest appearance in Hyderabad, choosing classic Indian silhouettes for an event promoting their upcoming period action drama, Ranabaali.

The actors attended the event on the evening of October 13, embracing a palette of ivory, cream, red and gold. While Rashmika leaned into the timeless appeal of a silk saree, Vijay kept his outfit sharp with a kurta-and-bandhgala combination. Here’s a closer look at what they wore and how they styled their ensembles.

Rashmika Mandanna glows in ivory saree

Rashmika chose an ivory silk saree featuring gold-thread embroidery that traced its scalloped borders. She wore it in a classic drape style, with neatly arranged front pleats and a long pallu falling from her shoulder almost to the floor.

The contrast came through her deep-red blouse, which added colour and depth to the ensemble. Designed with a square neckline and full-length sleeves, the fitted blouse featured delicate gold-zari embroidery across the bodice and sleeves.

Her accessories stayed in keeping with the occasion. A statement gold choker framed her neckline, while matching earrings and rings completed the jewellery selection.

For makeup, Rashmika chose smoky eyes, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks and brown lips. She wore her hair in a bun with fresh roses, allowing the saree’s neckline and earrings to stand out.

Vijay Deverakonda stuns in regal bandhgala

Vijay complemented Rashmika’s traditional look in a cream-and-ivory bandhgala that kept the styling clean and structured. He wore a white silk kurta with a tailored fit and sleeves pushed back, pairing it with matching trousers for a coordinated base.

The standout layer was his cream bandhgala jacket. Its sleeveless design, sculpted fit and ornate gold buttons gave the otherwise understated outfit a more formal, regal edge.