Rashmika Mandanna's Asgar Silk Saree Steals Show During Meeting With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Ahead Of The Release Of Rananaali |

Rashmika Mandanna made a graceful traditional statement while meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Vijay, alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda. While the meeting ahead of her upcoming film Ranabaali grabbed attention, it was Rashmika's elegant indigo silk saree that stole the spotlight.

The actor chose a luxurious creation from designer label Raw Mango, proving that understated ethnic wear can make a lasting impression. For the occasion, Rashmika wore the 'Asgar' silk sari by Raw Mango, priced at ₹64,800. The rich indigo hue lent the ensemble a timeless appeal, while its intricate craftsmanship made it stand out.

TAKE A LOOK:

The saree features a scalloped border adorned with figurative motifs of angels in flight, complemented by delicate floral patterns. Woven by hand on a loom, the design celebrates traditional textile artistry while retaining a contemporary, sophisticated aesthetic.

Rashmika kept her styling elegant and minimal, allowing the saree's distinctive details to take centre stage. She paired the ensemble with a statement choker necklace that added a touch of glamour without overpowering the look. Her wavy hair was parted neatly down the centre and left open, lending a soft finish to the traditional outfit.

Official price of the product | https://rawmango.com/

For makeup, the actor opted for a matte base, subtly defined eyes and a pink-nude lip shade. The understated beauty look complemented the deep indigo colour beautifully, keeping the overall appearance polished and effortless.

Sharing pictures from the meeting on social media, Rashmika expressed her admiration for Vijay, recalling how she had once been a fan before getting the opportunity to work with him and now witnessing his journey as Chief Minister.

The visit comes ahead of the theatrical release of Ranabaali on October 16, which stars Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda. The couple recently also visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings before the film's release. For the temple visit, Rashmika opted for a mustard-yellow silk saree paired with a contrasting pink blouse, while Vijay wore a white kurta and silk lungi.