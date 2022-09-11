Rana Daggubati, Devi Sri Prasad, and Pooja Hegde talk about Day 1 of SIIMA

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) concluded in Bengaluru yesterday amid much fanfare. The SIIMA, which was held in the city for the first time, saw the who’s who of the South film industry in attendance.

The awards ceremony was hosted by superstar Rana Daggubati. Gracing the red carpet when asked what are three things he always carries, Rana shares, “My parents, my wife, and my phone.” Adding to the fun, he says, “I don’t want to work with my favourite actors since I have already worked with them.

However, the only actor who I love to work with is Kamal Haasan. I am glad SIIMA is happening in Bengaluru; it is a lovely city.”

He also remembers the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. “If he would have been here today, he would have opened the show,” Rana expresses.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who gave chartbusters Oo Antava and Srivalli also made his presence felt at the red carpet. “SIIMA is like a family to me and I am super excited to be here. I thank everyone who gave so much love to Pushpa and I am eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2,” he shares.

Rocking star Yash excitedly shares, “I am excited about tonight and I am looking forward to meeting my friends. Not revealing much on KGF Chapter 3, he adds, “There’s so much time for chapter 3. I am glad that this time SIIMA is happening in Bengaluru.”

Pooja Hegde, whose recent film Radhe Shyam proved to be a dud, was also present for the awards show. “Since industries are integrated now, we should watch every kind of cinema. While I am currently shooting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan, I am looking forward to this one. We have finished many schedules but still have a lot to finish,” she says.

On a parting note, Pooja talks about Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. “My Cirkus co-star, Ranveer Singh, is also here, so I am very excited. It feels like home to be here in Bengaluru and I am waiting to do something in Kannada,” she signs off.