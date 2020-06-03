Ramesh Solanki dares Vir Das to make a joke about 'Izlam or Prophet', check out his reply

Hindutva activist and former Shiv Sena member, Ramesh Solanki had recently challenged actor-comedian Vir Das to make a joke about 'Izlam or Prophet'. The 'Hashmukh' actor on Tuesday replied to his tweet and asked him to buy a Netflix subscription.
Vir Das tweeted: "Namashkar Sir. Kripya Netflix subscription lijiye. Vahan har bhagvan pe mere jokes milenge. Maaf kijiye, main free ke joke nahin maarta, aur free me challenge nahin leta. Jab aap aur aapne paise alag honge, aapko Vir aur Das dono sath sath milenge. Enjoy"
This comes after Ramesh Solanki's 'open challenge' to the comedian. Vir Das had earlier taken to Twitter to talk about 'what comedy should or shouldn't be'. He wrote, "If you liked a joke or didn't...that's valuable feedback. But I'm pretty sure I speak for many comics when I say: If you've never written a joke, stood on a stage, or made a career out of this...spare us your long sanctimonious thesis on what comedy should or shouldn't be about."
Ramesh Solanki, who calls himself 'a very proud Hindu Indian Nationalist', had replied to his tweet saying: "Ek baar Izlam aur Pròphet pe comedy karke dikha de. Vir alag aur Das alag hojaayega. Hai Dum .. Open challenge chal Comedian kya bolta hai ?"
Earlier in May, Vir Das had taken to social media and shared his lockdown ordeal after an old man near his residence harassed him and threatened to assault him.
On the work front, Das was seen in the Netflix series, 'Hasmukh', which he has co-created and written with Nikkhil Advani.
'Hasmukh' is about an ambitious comic who realises that the only way he can "kill it on stage" is if he "kills off stage".
