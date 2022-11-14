Rambo Circus is back in Mumbai after 20 years

Performers at Rambo Circus |

After a successful show with an overwhelming response in Bengaluru, Rambo Circus is back in Mumbai city again after an interval of 20 long years to enthral fans. This time, it will be showcasing the best of global talent at Balasaheb Thackeray Manoranjan Maidan, Chikoowadi, Link Road, Borivali.

During the difficult Covid times, what kept the team going was the unwavering support of the people for Rambo Circus. When many of our fellow circuses were forced to shut down, it was the trust of people that made the team at Rambo Circus search for innovative ways to reach the people. With online circus shows, special shows to school students via social media platforms like Zoom, Teams and YouTube, the performers held the spirit high hoping the world will be normal again overcoming the pandemic.

“Now, we are fulfilling that promise held close to our hearts. For the first time in Indian circus, post the pandemic, Rambo Circus is showcasing its full fledged 120 minutes of mesmerising and breathtaking acts. Get ready for unparalleled entertainment when team Rambo comes up with skating, ladder balance, cube juggling, rolla bolla, hula hoop and aerial rope among many other acts. Kids will surely enjoy the laughter-filled clown acts that you once enjoyed as children,” Sujit Dilip said.