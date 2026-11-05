Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Beat Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge?

Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana has finally hit the big screens. The advance booking of the film for day one was decent, but still, it is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office. However, it will be interesting to see whether Nitesh Tiwari's directorial will be able to beat Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge or not.

As per early estimates, we can expect Ramayana to collect around Rs. 85-95 crore net at the box office in India on its first day, which would be a good start. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well.

Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2

Well, if Ramayana takes an opening of Rs. 85-95 crore, then it won't be able to beat Dhurandhar 2. The Ranveer Singh starrer had taken an opening of Rs. 102.55 crore net at the box office in India. So, let's wait and watch!

Ramayana budget

An opening of Rs. 85-95 crore is good, but not great because of its high budget. Ramayana, which is a two-part franchise, is made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. So, part 1's budget can be considered as Rs. 2000 crore.

The film, after a good opening, needs to show an excellent jump at the box office over the weekend. The Diwali holidays will surely help the movie at the ticket windows.

Ramayana review

Ramayana has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."