Ramayana X Review: Sai Pallavi's Performance As Sita Gets Mixed Reactions, Some Say 'She Nailed The Role' And Others Call Her 'Misfit'

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's much-awaited film Ramayana arrived in theatres on Thursday (November 5), and social media is already buzzing with reactions from viewers who caught the early morning shows. While the film has received mixed responses from audiences and critics, Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita has emerged as one of the biggest talking points online.

While several viewers have praised the actress for bringing innocence, simplicity and grace to the character, others feel she does not quite fit the role. This has led to divided opinions on X, with many users sharing their thoughts on her performance.

Several fans have come out in support of Sai, appreciating her screen presence and portrayal of Maa Sita. One X user expressed admiration for the actress, writing, "I've developed the biggest crush on Sai Pallavi. There's something so beautiful yet effortlessly simple about her. Her smile and those doe eyes are absolutely gorgeous. I'd watched only two of her films before Ramayana and now I'm about to binge her entire filmography,"

Another user praised her performance, saying, "Sai Pallavi nails the role of Maa Sita."

Here's how others reacted:

Yash and Sai Pallavi, TAKE A BOW! 🥹❤️‍🔥 Yash brought an unmatched aura, intensity, and screen presence, while Sai Pallavi embodied Maa Sita with such grace, purity, and emotion. Every moment felt divine. What extraordinary casting! Truly unforgettable performances. 🙏✨ #Ramayana — Riddhi Patel (@ridspatel99) November 5, 2026

Amazing movie … grand visuals and a very subtle acting from all the lead characters … Ranbir and Sai pallavi are amazing with their very calm and composed acting … beautiful movie and Yash attracts in every bit … absolutely watchable… #imax3d #RamayanaMovie — jordan (@JordanHarsha) November 5, 2026

hate me for saying this, but Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita in Ramayana is a misfit, and no matter how much people try to convince me otherwise, I just can’t see it — cardiacassist (@cardiacassist) November 5, 2026

sai pallavi was so beautiful she was grace she was divine and ravie was adorable the scene where jatayu tells lord rama about the abduction of sita ravie’s expressions and eyes 🤌🏻✨ there couldn’t have been a better lakshman — antra (@withranbir) November 5, 2026

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also features Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in important roles, among others. Despite the mixed reactions to the film, the performances have been one of the aspects receiving appreciation from viewers.

The Free Press Journal's review of the film also highlighted the performances, particularly Yash's portrayal of Ravana. The review read, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

Commenting on the film's technical aspects and overall experience, the review further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."