Ramayana Reviews: 'New Benchmark For Indian Cinema', 'Visual Spectacle'; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's Film Gets Positive Reactions After Mumbai Premiere

Ramayana Reviews | YouTube

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Ramayana, is all set to release on November 5, 2026. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, and after premieres in the UK and USA, a premiere of the film was held in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. While the premiere was attended by the cast and crew of the film and their families, many others were also invited for it.

Ashish Chanchlani praises Ramayana

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani watched Ramayana and tweeted a long review. He tweeted, "Ramayana is a blockbuster of truly epic proportions, delivering some of the absolute best action set pieces Indian cinema has ever seen. But beyond the breathtaking visual spectacle, the film's biggest strength is Nitesh Tiwari's astute direction. This is entirely his ship, and he sails it with supreme control (sic)."

Ramayana is a blockbuster of truly epic proportions, delivering some of the absolute best action set pieces Indian cinema has ever seen. But beyond the breathtaking visual spectacle, the film's biggest strength is Nitesh Tiwari's astute direction. This is entirely his ship, and he sails it with supreme control. The casting is perfection: Ranbir, Sai, and Yash all hit it completely out of the park. A special shoutout to Ravi Dubey-he absolutely smashes it as Laxman. Surprisingly the film has some wholesome humorous scenes that include him While there are minor technical hiccups along the way (a few de-aging shots in night sequences feel slightly off) but the film is edited so tightly that you barely notice. Every single risk taken by DNEG and Namit Malhotra has paid off magnificently, with each action sequence outdoing the last. Nothing is going to stop this film from becoming a historic blockbuster. My only advice is PLEASE WATCH ON THE BIGGEST SCREEN POSSIBLE Do not judge this by cheap leaks or resort to piracy-this is made for the big screen. I was sobbing in the end after the Jatayu fight scene — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 3, 2026

He further praised the cast of the film, but specially gave a shoutout to Ravie Dubey. Ashish tweeted, "A special shoutout to Ravi Dubey-he absolutely smashes it as Laxman. Surprisingly the film has some wholesome humorous scenes that include him."

He concluded his review by writing, "My only advice is PLEASE WATCH ON THE BIGGEST SCREEN POSSIBLE Do not judge this by cheap leaks or resort to piracy-this is made for the big screen."

Dhruwal Patel gives five stars

Cinematographer and director Dhruwal Patel gave the film five stars and wrote, "A new benchmark for Indian cinema. I wish I could share a glimpse, but this is a theatre experience. Watch it on the biggest screen you can find (sic)."

#Ramayana REVIEW 🏹 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Direction: Nitesh Tiwari treats the epic with real reverence. He never loses the devotion beneath the spectacle, and every big moment is earned, not forced. Performances: Ranbir Kapoor's Rama is calm, graceful and deeply moving. Yash's Ravana owns the screen with power and menace. Sai Pallavi's Sita brings warmth and soul, and Ravi Dubey's Lakshman is pure loyalty and fire. Emotion: It hits hard. Be ready for tears. Action: Massive scale, edge of the seat, and staged on a level Indian cinema hasn't attempted before. Divine moments: Goosebumps every time. You will feel divine again and again. VFX and visuals: World-class. The tech serves the faith; it never overpowers it. Music: A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer lift every moment. Verdict: A new benchmark for Indian cinema. I wish I could share a glimpse, but this is a theatre experience. Watch it on the biggest screen you can find. — Dhruwal Patel (@DhruwalPatel) November 3, 2026

Kunal Kapoor says movie pushes boundaries

Kunal Kapoor, who is a part of the film, took to X to praise it. He tweeted, "Some stories are too big to be made by people who just like them. The Ramayana needed people who love it and believe it’s a story for the whole world. And I’m so glad it found them. This film pushes boundaries and makes you believe that whatever is in your imagination can actually make it to the screen, when imagination is matched by conviction. Incredibly proud to be a small part of something this ambitious (sic)."

Some stories are too big to be made by people who just like them. The Ramayana needed people who love it and believe it’s a story for the whole world. And I’m so glad it found them. This film pushes boundaries and makes you believe that whatever is in your imagination can actually make it to the screen, when imagination is matched by conviction. Incredibly proud to be a small part of something this ambitious. — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) November 4, 2026

Ajinkya Deo praises visual effects

Ajinkya Deo, who plays the role of Maharishi Vishwamitra in the film, also tweeted, "Just got out of the premier of Ramayana in the interval …. What a film what a film it’s a grand film the visual effects the acting the sets the emotions gosh an experience in theatres not a movie it’s an experience not to be missed (sic)."

Just got out of the premier of Ramayana in the interval …. What a film what a film it’s a grand film the visual effects the acting the sets the emotions gosh an experience in theatres not a movie it’s an experience not to be missed @malhotra_namit @primefocus @WorldOfRamayana — Ajinkya Ramesh Deo (@Ajinkyad) November 3, 2026

Awaiting Indian critics and audience response

Well, the early reactions have been positive. But let's wait and watch what response it will get from the Indian critics and the audience.