Ramayana Mumbai Premiere: From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor And Rakul Preet, Bollywood Stars Make Stylish Statements At Screening

Ramayana Mumbai Premiere Evening | All Photos By Ashwini Sawant

The Mumbai premiere of Ramayana turned into a star-studded affair on the evening of November 3, 2026, with several prominent Bollywood celebrities arriving for a special screening ahead of the film's release. Among those spotted at the event were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Sharad Kelkar and Sunny Deol, who joined other members of the film industry for the much-anticipated screening. Let's take a look at the stars who attended the premiere, what they wore and more.

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Bollywood celebrities attend Ramayana: Part 1 screening in Mumbai

On the evening of Tuesday, November 3, 2026, various Bollywood celebrities, TV personalities and other known faces attended the grand pre-release screening of the film and a red carpet event ahead of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, which is set to be released in theatres on November 5, 2026.

The premiere brought together celebrities, filmmakers and other guests, creating considerable excitement around the upcoming film. Among the celebrities were Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet, Sunny Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Badshah, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, among others.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's appearance was among the highlights of the evening. Neetu Kapoor was also present, adding to the Kapoor family's presence at the screening.

Alia and Neetu Kapoor were seen together

Alia Bhatt, who attended the star-studded premiere, was among the highlights. The actress was seen in a traditional look. She was accompanied by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. This time, Alia wore a sea-foam blue lightweight handwoven linen saree, which she paired with a halter-neck embellished blouse that featured intricate silver metalwork, turquoise accents, dangling charms and mirror work, which was the highlight of the look. She completed her look with turquoise and gold statement earrings and a tiny blue bindi.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor opted for an elegant, contemporary monochrome look. She wore a chocolate-brown ensemble featuring a cowl-necked top paired with matching wide-legged trousers, keeping her accessories minimal to match the sophisticated, understated silhouette. She paired her outfit with minimal jewellery and earrings.

Rakul Preet, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal on red carpet

Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's film, attended the premiere in a satin dress. The actress was seen in a distinctive teal-green satin dress, which she paired with gold earrings, a matching colour bag and heels.

Rakul Preet, who has previously attended a Mumbai Diwali party with her husband, was spotted again alongside her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky was seen in a black ensemble, while Rakul wore a modern silhouette.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, making an uncommon special appearance on the red carpet with her young son Neil, plays the role of Mandodari in director Nitesh Tiwari's eagerly awaited mythological adaptation.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of Lord Ram in the upcoming film, was seen in traditional attire. The actor opted for a maroon kurta and black jeans at the grand premiere of his upcoming film Ramayana.

Sunny Deol, who will be portraying Lord Hanuman, made a stylish appearance in a white ensemble. Vivek Oberoi, who plays a powerful role in the film as Vidyutjihva, stepped out alongside his family members and opted for a black kurta, which he paired with matching pyjamas. Meanwhile, Sharad Kelkar was seen in a traditional blue ensemble.

Ramayana gears up for theatrical release

The Mumbai screening offered members of the film fraternity an opportunity to watch the project ahead of its theatrical release. The film has generated interest among audiences, particularly because of the enduring popularity of the Ramayana, one of India's most celebrated epics.