‘It is Hard To Express In Words...’: Producer Namit Malhotra Calls Ramayana His ‘Heartbeat’ At Mumbai Special Screening, Thanks Cast And Crew - VIDEO

‘The World Can’t Believe India Has Done It’: Producer Namit Malhotra Calls Ramayana His ‘Heartbeat’ At Mumbai Special Screening, Thanks Cast And Crew - VIDEO |

Namit Malhotra delivered a speech following the special screening of Ramayana: Part 1 in Mumbai, expressing his excitement and gratitude as the film prepares to reach audiences worldwide. The filmmaker described the occasion as a "big day" and said he was glad the team could organise the screening before the rest of the world got to watch the film.

As seen in a video shared by Filmy Duniya, Namit addressed the audience towards the end of the screening, saying, "It's a big day. I believe that we're doing this, you know, it's actually happening or that we are actually literally releasing it from the top of our hands. It's in the world." He further added, "I'm glad that we've been able to make it back in time so we can show this to you all before the world starts to see it."

@FilmyWorldd @BFilmyTweets Kya woh Modi ji ki aawaz thi? wtf — AC (@aclovesfacts) November 3, 2026

During the speech, a voice from the audience remarked, "The world can't believe that India has done it." This prompted some viewers online to speculate whether the voice belonged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with several asking, "Kya woh Modi ji ki aawaz thi?" Responding to the person, Namit said, "Thank you, sir. You've done an extraordinary job. Thank you, sir."

Namit then explained that he wanted to personally address everyone before the evening came to an end. Reflecting on the response to the film, he said, "So, well, I just thought, you know, before we close this out. I come and speak to you all for a few minutes." He also spoke about the growing excitement around Ramayana and the response it has been receiving.

Namit Malhotra’s speech after the media screening 🔥🥶 #Ramayana will blow your mind 🔥 And yes; there is no ‘RAMSETU SCENE’ in Ramayana, dear @BFilmyTweets 🤡 https://t.co/4unzwQltPf — Filmy Duniya (@FilmyWorldd) November 3, 2026

The filmmaker went on to thank the cast and crew for their dedication and hard work, acknowledging the immense effort that went into bringing the epic to life. He said, "It is hard to express in words because we know how much heart, hard work and genuine passion is warranted making this film." Calling Ramayana his "heartbeat", Namit also spoke about the deep emotional and cultural connection the epic holds across generations.