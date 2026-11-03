Ramayana Mumbai Screening: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajal Aggarwal With Son, Sunny Deol And Others Arrive In Style - VIDEO | Ashwini

Ahead of its theatrical release on November 5, Ramayana: Part 1 hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 3. Several celebrities from the film industry arrived for the event, including cast members and their family members. From Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor to Sunny Deol and Vivek Oberoi, the screening saw a star-studded turnout. Here's a look at who attended the special evening.

Celebs At Ramayana: Part 1 Mumbai Screening

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh arrived at the screening with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. The actress plays Surpanakha in the film and was seen asking the paparazzi to pronounce her character's name correctly.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the special screening of Ramayana in a maroon kurta paired with jeans. The actor, who essays the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, kept his look simple yet elegant as he arrived for the star-studded evening.

Alia Bhatt And Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt arrived at the event in a green saree paired with a halter-neck blouse. She was accompanied by her mother-in-law, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. The two attended the screening as guests.

Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta

Ravi Dubey arrived with his wife, actress Sargun Mehta. The actor plays Lakshman in Ramayana: Part 1 and is among the film's key cast members.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol, who essays the role of Lord Hanuman, was also spotted arriving at the special screening.

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi, who plays Vidyutjiva in the film, was among the celebrities attending the screening.

Mukesh Chhabra

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was also spotted at the event. He is associated with the film's casting and is not playing a character in it.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal arrived at the special screening with her son, Neil. The actress was among the celebrities who attended the star-studded evening.

Namit Malhotra

Producer Namit Malhotra arrived at the screening with his family. As the producer of Ramayana: Part 1, he was among the key faces at the special event.