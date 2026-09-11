'I Have Butterflies In My Stomach': Alia Bhatt On Launching Four Actors In Her Production Venture Don't Be Shy

Alia Bhatt On Launching Four Actors In Don't Be Shy | Instagram

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. She has also started her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and they are all set for their next film Don't Be Shy, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati in the lead roles, and on Friday, the trailer of Don't Be Shy was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai.

At the event, when Alia was asked if she thought of starring in the film, she said, "No, I don't think I ever felt that." The actress-producer further said, "This is a very big moment for us. 14 years ago, I made my debut as an actor, and 14 years later, I am introducing four new actors and a debutant director. And I am way more nervous than they are right now. I really have butterflies in my stomach."

Being A Producer Gives Me Joy: Alia Bhatt

Alia stated that she loves being an actor, but being a producer gives her another level of joy. She said, "I love being an actor, I love being on camera. But, being a producer, it gives me another level of joy because we are involved in building a world, building a story."

The actress further stated that the story of Don't Be Shy will resonate with everyone.

Don't Be Shy Release Date

Don't Be Shy is slated to premiere on Prime Video on September 25, 2026. The movie is directed by Sreeti Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Alia will next be seen in Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is slated to release in January 2027.