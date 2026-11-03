Ramayana Advance Booking Report: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Starrer Sells More Than 20 Lakh Tickets, Grosses ₹78.95 Crore

Ramayana Advance Booking Report | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie's advance booking started on October 20, 2026, and in 14 days, the film has done fantastic pre-release sales. While initially only the weekend advance booking was open, now the advance booking for five days has started.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has sold more than 20 lakh tickets with blocked seats (shows across five days) during the advance booking till now, and it has grossed Rs. 78.95 crore. Meanwhile, without blocked seats, Namit Malhotra's production venture has sold more than 16 lakh tickets (shows across five days) and has earned Rs. 63.12 crore gross.

Ramayana advance booking day one

For its opening day, the movie has till now sold over 8.70 lakh tickets with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, over 7.30 lakh tickets have been sold. The gross collection with blocked seats stands at Rs. 34.44 crore till now, and without blocked seats, it is Rs. 28.95 crore.

Well, the film is still two days away from its release. So, let's wait and watch what response it will get during the advance booking.

Ramayana box office collection

Ramayana is expected to take the box office by storm, and trade is expecting that the movie will take an opening of around Rs. 100 crore in India.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana, which is a two-part movie, has been made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. So, the budget of Part 1 can be considered as Rs. 2000 crore. After a bumper opening, the movie surely needs to continue to perform exceptionally at the box office in the coming days.

Ramayana reviews

The screenings of Ramayana took place in the USA and UK, and the early reviews of the film have been quite positive. But, let's wait and watch what response the movie will get from the Indian critics and the audience.