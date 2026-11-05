 Ramayana X Review: 'Absolutely Phenomenal', 'True Powerhouse Performance'; Yash As Ravana Leaves Netizens Impressed
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Ramayana X Review: 'Absolutely Phenomenal', 'True Powerhouse Performance'; Yash As Ravana Leaves Netizens Impressed

Yash's portrayal of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has won praise from social media users, with some claiming he overshadowed Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram. "I went to watch Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana but came back realising it's Yash's #Ramayana," an X user wrote. Another praised Yash's screen presence, particularly the sequence featuring Ravana's ten heads.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 05, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Ramayana X Review: 'Absolutely Phenomenal', 'True Powerhouse Performance'; Yash As Ravana Leaves Netizens Impressed
Ramayana X Review | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has hit the big screens. The film has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience, but Ranbir's performance as Lord Ram is getting a mixed response. However, one performance that has impressed one and all is Yash's act as Ravana, and netizens can't stop praising him.

A netizen tweeted, "I went to watch Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana but came back realising it's Yash's #Ramayana 🔥 Even if you're a fan of RK, you can't help but admire this man's dedication, vision & hard work. Take a bow, #Yash. Your dedication speaks louder than words (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Yash literally killed it it felt like he was made for this role. The scene where they showed Ravan with his 10 heads was crazy his screen presence was just unreal. And Jatayu every time he appeared on screen i got goosebumps (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Beyond ratings, it’s all about the experience ❤️🔥 #Yash as Ravana – Brilliant and outstanding He didn’t just play the character he lived it. Absolutely phenomenal (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly Yash stole the show in the movie as Ravana.

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Ramayana review

While talking about Yash's performance in Ramayana, The Free Press Journal reviewer wrote, "Yash is brilliant as Ravana. He does not disappoint even for a minute. His screen presence is simply amazing, and some of his scenes are easily among the biggest highlights of the film. He brings a certain intensity to the character that makes you look forward to every scene he appears in."

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Ramayana box office collection and budget

Ramayana Part 1's budget can be considered Rs. 2000 crore. So, the film surely needs to perform well at the box office. The trade is expecting that the movie will take an opening of around Rs. 100 crore. So, let's wait and watch!

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