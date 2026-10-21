Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Starrer Sells More Than 90K Tickets Within 24 Hours

Ramayana Advance Booking Report | YouTube

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is undoubtedly one of the year's most-awaited films. Advance booking for the film started on Tuesday, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. While advance booking for most movies starts just a few days before release, Ramayana Part 1 began its advance booking 16 days early. The film has made a good start, selling more than 90,000 tickets for its opening day within 24 hours.

According to Sacnilk, the film has sold 92,872 tickets for its first day so far, including blocked seats, and 57,969 tickets excluding blocked seats. The gross collection for the opening day currently stands at Rs. 5.46 crore, including blocked seats, and Rs. 3.63 crore, excluding blocked seats.

So far, the Hindi version is leading in pre-sales, followed by the Kannada version. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, Ramayana will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages. The Hindi and Kannada versions are expected to perform better due to the presence of Ranbir and Yash in the movie. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is expected to be the main attraction for Tamil and Telugu-speaking audiences.

Ramayana: Ravana Tandav Song

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a new song from Ramayana titled Ravana Tandav. The song focuses on Yash, and the actor has nailed his performance in it. The track is composed by AR Rahman, sung by Vishal Dadlani, and choreographed by Shiamak Davar. Netizens can't stop praising Yash's performance in the song.

Ramayana Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated for release on November 5, 2026. While there were reports that the film would have paid previews on November 4, advance booking for the previews has not yet started.

Part 2 is slated for release on Diwali next year.