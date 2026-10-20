'Best Actor Is Ranveer Singh': Dil Raju Mistakes Ranbir Kapoor For Dhurandhar Actor At Ramayana Event, Laughs And Apologises—VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor Mistaken For Ranveer Singh By Dil Raju | Photo Via X

The pre-release event of Ramayana: Part 1 was held on Monday, October 19, 2026, at JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad. The event was attended by cast members Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Dubey, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

Ranbir Kapoor Mistaken For Ranveer Singh By Dil Raju

Telugu producer and distributor Dil Raju, whose banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) has acquired the film's theatrical distribution rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, made a slip of the tongue during his speech. While praising Ranbir, Dil Raju mistakenly referred to him as Ranveer Singh, prompting a light-hearted moment that has since gone viral on social media.

"One of the best actors, best heroes is Ranveer Singh garu… Ranbir Kapoor garu," he said before laughing off the mix-up and apologising with a quick, "Sorry."

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Ranbir Kapoor Appears Unfazed

Meanwhile, Ranbir appeared unfazed by the mistake, showing no visible reaction to the confusion.

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Meanwhile, producer Namit Malhotra also confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1 will have its world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026.

Ramayana Cast

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, Sonal Jha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Faisal Malik, among others.

About Ramayana

The music for Ramayana is composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, marking a high-profile collaboration for the epic film.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while Part 2 is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.